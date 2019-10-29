David Thurman McMillen, aged 66, passed away early Monday, October 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS., after a lengthy illness. A memorial service was held in his honor on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. David was a lifelong resident of New Albany, the son of Thurman and Corinna McMillen. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Fayad (Rumzie), of Gainesville, FL., his daughter, Laurie McMillen of Winter Garden, FL., his son, Will McMillen (Val) of Oak Harbor, WA., 2 grandchildren: Sofia Fayad and Sam Fayad, and former wife Jane McMillen of Winter Garden, FL. David graduated from Mississippi State University in Mechanical Engineering and worked for Exxon Research & Engineering in New Jersey. He returned to New Albany and worked for Piper Industries before going into business for himself, starting Hall-McMillen Company, Inc. This later became HMC Technologies, Inc., making unique automatic manufacturing equipment. He was awarded the Small Business Person of the Year Award for the state of Mississippi and was appointed to State Work Force Committees by Governor Kirk Fordice. He was appointed to Industrial Advisory Boards for Mississippi State University Mechanical Engineering Department and subsequently for the College of Engineering. Many MSU engineering students worked for HMC Technologies. One of them superbly summarized David's contribution to Mississippi engineering as follows: "David had a supremely gifted mechanical intellect. Beyond that, in rare combination, he had fearless business acumen along with an instinct for organizational function. He was keenly aware that he was called to pass along these guiding philosophies to the next generation. He seldom missed an opportunity, in many problematic and dire situations, to foster teachable moments. Fruits of this are evidenced by three successful North Mississippi engineering companies founded by individuals whom he had mentored. This, in addition to the scores of other engineers, technicians, and tradesmen, spread throughout the country, for whom David was a positive and impactful career influence. In this way David's legacy continues on and he will be long remembered and appreciated in and beyond engineering circles of the Deep South".
