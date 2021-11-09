-April Diana Shoemaker McMillen took flight to her heavenly home on Friday, November 5, 2021. She was born April 13, 1978 to DuWayne Shoemaker and Debra McNeal Shoemaker. She was a brilliant student and graduated from Blue Mountain College with honors and with a BS in Education. Mrs. Diana was a beautiful soul who was so full of life and a member of many organizations including; Eunomia Society, Beta Club, Blue Mountain Honor Society, Spanish English Teacher Organization, and Theater. She had a love for the Spanish Language and for teaching it. She was always overjoyed, for a student, who she had taught in early years, to encounter them and reminisce of the lessons taught. Above all the things in her life, her family and children were the dearest and most important. There are not enough words to express the love her family has for her, and how dearly she will be missed. Services for Mrs. McMillen will be on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 2:00pm with Bro. Marty Merritt officiating, at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be Wednesday November 10, 2021 From 4pm till 8pm and Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 11:00am till the start of the service at 2:00pm, also at United. She is survived by her parents, DuWayne and Debra Shoemaker, her loving husband, Jeremy McMillen, her two daughters, sixteen-year-old Analyse Delaney McMillen and thirteen-year-old Jaycee Kameron McMillen. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Grover and Ruby Lee Shoemaker and her maternal grandparents Samson Edward McNeal Jr. and Myrtice Walters McNeal. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to United Funeral Service for funeral expenses.
