Lizzie Warren McMillen, 72, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born December 30, 1949, in Fulton, to Eugene and Jesmer Tucker Warren. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She worked at Itawamba Manufacturing Co. and Hickory Hill, staying until each one of them closed. She enjoyed find a word puzzles and talking on the phone. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Fulton with Bro. Tim Holsonback and Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include two sons, Derek Evan McMillen (Jennifer) and Jerry Brandon McMillen, both of Fulton; two brothers, Harvis Elton Warren (Minnie) of Fulton and Rayvon Warren (Gwen) of Amory. She was preceded in death by one brother, Leon Warren; and her parents. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Monday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.