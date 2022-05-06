Lizzie Warren McMillen, 72, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born December 30, 1949, in Fulton, to Eugene and Jesmer Tucker Warren. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She worked at Itawamba Manufacturing Co. and Hickory Hill, staying until each one of them closed. She enjoyed find a word puzzles and talking on the phone. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Fulton with Bro. Tim Holsonback and Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include two sons, Derek Evan McMillen (Jennifer) and Jerry Brandon McMillen, both of Fulton; two brothers, Harvis Elton Warren (Minnie) of Fulton and Rayvon Warren (Gwen) of Amory. She was preceded in death by one brother, Leon Warren; and her parents. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Monday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

