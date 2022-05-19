Patsy Evans McMillen, 80, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born May 6, 1942 to the late Harvey Aldo Evans and the late Nellie Mae Scott Evans. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She was a loving mother that dearly loved her children and providing a good home for them. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and taking care of her yard. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be 1:00 pm on Friday May 20, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home with Dr. Ken Bishop officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Friday, May 20, 2022. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Carlin of Baldwyn; grandchildren: Dustin (Sarah) Johnson, Hope (Nicole) Gory, Chase Rushing; great-grandchildren: Riley Miller, Pierce Johnson, Maylee Johnson; sisters: Mary Jo Evans, Shirley (Kilby) Shields, Pearline (Jerry) Sanders, Edna (Dwight) Phillips, Dianne (Thomas) Wu Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmy McMillen; sons: Jamie McMillen, Mickey Johnson; sister, Shellie Spencer; brother, Sherman Evans Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.