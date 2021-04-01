Helen McMillian 103, passed away on March 23, 2021, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on July 17, 1917. A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at United Memorial Cemetery in Amory, MS with the Rev. Robinson officiating. Visitation will be today from 3-5:00 p.m. at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.

