Quincy Adam McMillian Jr, 73, passed away Friday, January 08, 2021, at home in Prairie, MS. Services will be on Tues. 12 January 2021-11:00 AM at 3rd Union Cemetery-Muldon, MS go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.

