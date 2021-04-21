Donald McMinn, 82, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at his home. Born on December 20, 1938 in Ackerman, he was a son to Harvey McMinn and Mary Elizabeth Ward Harrington. A 1957 graduate of Ackerman High School, he attended Holmes Junior College and also studied forestry at Mississippi State University. He proudly served in the MS Army National Guard and he married the former Janice Williams in 1986. Prior to retirement, he worked for Bechtel Pipeline as a field superintendent. He, along with his wife, traveled across the globe with the company and also frequented vacation destinations across the United States. Donald was all things outdoors whether it was playing golf with his wife, fishing with his close friend, Alton Reeves, or hunting quail when quail was in this area. With a sense of adventure, there was nothing he wouldn't try. Above all, he loved his family and had countless friends. He faithfully served as a deacon at Riverbend Baptist Church where he and his wife were instrumental in implementing the Widows Ministry at Riverbend and had many friends among whom was Mary Cummings who was special to him. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Riverbend Baptist Church with Dr. Roy McHenry and Bro. Gary Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Crenshaw Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in honored to serve the family. In addition to his wife, Janice McMinn, he is survived by nieces, Crystal Shoemake, GA and Nicole Castellucci, GA; and great niece, Kayla Massengale; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Steve Harrington; brother, Demar McMinn; and sister, Amelia Shoemaker. Pallbearers will be Clayton Hackett, Randy Welch, Tony Franks, Dan Hogan, Kenny Clark, and Steven Reeves. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Berryhill, Mike Wright, Matthew Walker, Jerry Franks, Wallace Williams, Deric Edwards, Dustin Welch, Larry Williams, Scott Carter, Dr. Doug Hill and Charlie Clarkson. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to River Bend Baptist Church or a charity of choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
