Donald McMinn, 82, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at his residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Riverbend Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Crenshaw Cemetery.

