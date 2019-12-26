Linda Ann Collins McMinn, 78, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 after a sudden illness. A native of Cullman County, Alabama, she was born October 5, 1941 to Clifford Mack and Agnes Carter Collins and was a graduate of Fairview High School. Linda enjoyed a fulfilling career within the healthcare field; working at several clinics including Campbell and Coleman Dental Clinic, Tupelo Orthopedic Clinic, and a few others before retiring with Internal Medicine Associates. After retiring, she worked a number of years at Comers Restaurant in Dorsey. In later years, she still frequented Comers as well as Hardees and Danvers where she enjoyed visiting with her friends. She was a long-time, active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a member of the choir. Survivors include one son, David McMinn, III (Christi) of Cookeville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Joshua Morgan (Stacy) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Jesse Thomas of Tupelo, Elizabeth Keys (Jacob) of Pontotoc, Sarah Wilson (Robert) of Cookeville and David McMinn, IV of Northampton, Massachusetts; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Georgia and AnnaBelle Morgan and Jake Keys; three sisters, Christine Gentry of Cullman, Jean Lawrence (Bill) of Hartselle, Alabama and Betty Collins of Decatur, Alabama; and three brothers, Larry Collins of Cullman, Jack Collins (Sherry) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Tommy Collins of Cullman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Theodore "Ted" McMinn, Jr. who died October 6, 2012; two daughters, Laura Moran and Beth LeAnne McMinn; sister, Louise Basenberg; and two brothers, Sonny Collins and Ricky Collins. Visitation will be 2 until 6 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Tupelo. Services thanking her Lord Christ will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor David MacKain officiating. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 in Cullman City Cemetery in Cullman, Alabama. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Joshua Morgan, Jesse Thomas, Davis McMinn, IV, Jacob Keys and Robert Wilson. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
