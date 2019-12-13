HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Joe McMinn, Sr., 92, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Slayden Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a visitation at the church also Sunday from 1:00 PM until service.

