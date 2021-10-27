40, passed away on Oct. 23, 2021 at NMMC -Gilmore in Amory. Bonita Turquoise McMorris-Cope was born to Michael James Cope and Patricia Sloan on Sept. 24, 1981 in Aberdeen. Bonita Turquoise McMorris-Cope is survived by her parents; Michael James Cope and Patricia Sloan. Grandmother; Jean Sims of Aberdeen. Four daughters; Jaliyah Cope, Johanna Earnestine Cope, Jenesis McMorris, and Jaedyn McMorris. One son; Jakobey Cope. One sister; Naomi Cope of Maryland. One brother; Armando Cope of Aberdeen. One half brother; Virgil Cope of Maryland. One grandchild; Legend Lorenzo Cope. Bonita T. McMorris -Cope was preceded in death by one brother; Martinez Nabors. The visitation will be Sat., Oct. 30, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sun., Oct. 31, 2021 at Poplar Springs CME with Rev. Mathis Freeman officiating. The burial will follow at 20172 McAlister Rd. in Aberdeen. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all funeral arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.