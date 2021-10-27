Bonita Turquoise McMorris-Cope

40, passed away on Oct. 23, 2021 at NMMC -Gilmore in Amory. Bonita Turquoise McMorris-Cope was born to Michael James Cope and Patricia Sloan on Sept. 24, 1981 in Aberdeen. Bonita Turquoise McMorris-Cope is survived by her parents; Michael James Cope and Patricia Sloan. Grandmother; Jean Sims of Aberdeen. Four daughters; Jaliyah Cope, Johanna Earnestine Cope, Jenesis McMorris, and Jaedyn McMorris. One son; Jakobey Cope. One sister; Naomi Cope of Maryland. One brother; Armando Cope of Aberdeen. One half brother; Virgil Cope of Maryland. One grandchild; Legend Lorenzo Cope. Bonita T. McMorris -Cope was preceded in death by one brother; Martinez Nabors. The visitation will be Sat., Oct. 30, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sun., Oct. 31, 2021 at Poplar Springs CME with Rev. Mathis Freeman officiating. The burial will follow at 20172 McAlister Rd. in Aberdeen. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all funeral arrangements.

