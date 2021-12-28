Houston-Leslie Ann Gann McMullen, 50, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born August 12, 1971 in Chickasaw County to James Mitchell Gann, Sr. and Sarah Elizabeth Huffman Gann. She was a retired teacher at Houston Lower Elementary School in Houston. Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Parkway Baptist Church with Dr. Randy Rinehart and Bro. Daniel Heeringa officiating. Visitation will start at 1 p.m. until service time at Parkway Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son, Hayes McMullen of Starkville; her daughter, Georgia McMullen of Houston; her parents, James Mitchell Gann, Sr and Sarah Elizabeth Huffman Gann of Houston; her brother, Mitch Gann, Jr. (Virginia) of Houston; her special niece and nephew, Lakyn Gann and Jesse Gann. Pallbearers will be Peyton Smith, Garrett Harrell, Andrew Mitchell, Charles Wayne Spencer, Layton Burdine, John Gravat and Joe Nelson. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
