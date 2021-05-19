Katie Ann McMurry departed this life for the life eternal she hoped for on Monday, May 17, 2021 from her residence in Saltillo. She was 35 years old. Born in Tupelo on November 30, 1985 to Tom and Jane Harmon McMurry, Katie had a stellar childhood, attending and graduating from Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton. Always full of adventure, she developed early a great love for all God's creation and creatures which she maintained until her death. She literally would not even kill an insect because she believed someone greater created it and gave it a purpose. Free spirited, stubborn and independent, Katie thrived on living life large! She loved to hunt and fish with her brother, Cody. She loved flowers, landscaping, wild flowers and all things that grew took special meanings to her. Her own unique approach to living endeared her to many friends. Tender-hearted to a fault, she was a beautiful soul inwardly and outwardly. She loved to model and be the life of the party. Quietly but deeply spiritual, she drew much strength for her all too brief earthly pilgrimage from reading and studying the Book of Isaiah in the Old Testament. She will be missed by all. A service celebrating her life will be held at 4 PM Friday, May 21, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her uncle, Damon Rose, and cousin, Matthew Rose speaking. Burial will follow in the McMurry family plot at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner St. Visitation will be from 2 PM-service time Friday only at the funeral home. Katie leaves behind to remember her tenderness and kindness her parents, Tom and Jane McMurry of Saltillo; her son, Caden Bradley Gibbs (age 6) of Cordova, TN; her brother, Cody McMurry and wife, Misty of Tupelo; 2 nieces, Sadi-Lee and Ella Grace, and 2 nephews, Caleb McMurry and Greyson McMurry; several aunts, uncles, cousins and all their families. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Jean Parten and James, and Mary Ann and C. W. McMurry, and an uncle, Scooter McMurry. Pallbearers will be Caleb McMurry, Greyson McMurry, Matt Lesley, Will Lesley, Dustin Williams, Josh Kennedy, Chance Rea, Chad Barnes and Brandon Rea. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
