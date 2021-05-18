Katie Ann McMurry, 35, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at her residence in Saltillo. Services will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 4 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 2 PM - service time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.

