Gennell W. Rayburn McNair, 64, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 19, 1955 to the late Dual Rayburn and the late Vera Brewer Rayburn in Arkansas. She was a Baptist in belief. She was dental assistant for many years and later retired from Lanier Clothes. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Old Line Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11th at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter; Tina (Johnny) Jones of Saltillo, son; Jason (Cheyenne) McNair of Fulton, husband; Richard Jones of Fulton, grandchildren; Miranda Jones, Joshua (Haley) Kemp, Jonathan Jones, Brody McNair, Asher McNair, and Nola McNair, great grandchildren; Aiden and Preston Kemp, brothers; Ray, James and John Rayburn, and a sister; Barbara Carmen. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Charles, Gordon and Royce Rayburn, and a sister; Helen Pridmore. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

