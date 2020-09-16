ABERDEEN -- Randal McNairy, 51, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Friday, Sept 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove.

