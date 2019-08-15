81, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at White Haven Community Living Center in Memphis. Butler McNary, Jr. was born to his late parents, Butler McNary and Marianna Blanchard on Jan. 24, 1938 in Monroe Co. Butler McNary, Jr. was survived by 3 daughters; Earleen McNairy Golding AKA Maryann (David) of Memphis, TN, Marie McNairy of Atlanta, Ga., and Pauline McNairy-Smith (Samuel) of Cleveland, MS. One son; Larry McNairy (Tabatha) of Memphis, TN. Four sisters; Betty Page of Aberdeen, Christine Blanchard of Detroit, MI, Charlene Cook of Aberdeen, and Bernice Avant (John) of Pheba, MS. Two brothers; Eddie McNairy and Walter Lee Crawford AKA Honey. There are a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. McNary, Jr. was proceeded in death by Lula Mae Williams and Ervin McNairy. There will be no visitation. The service will be Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel with Pastor Donnell Page officiating. The burial will follow at Aberdeen Oddfellows Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
