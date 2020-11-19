George McNeal, 64, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Tupelo Health & Rehab in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday November 22, 2020 2:00 viewing one hour before service at Askew Grove Cemetery in Long Town , MS.

