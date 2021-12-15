Barbara Inez McNeece went home to Jesus on December 13th at age 78 after a lengthy battle with dementia. Barbara was born to Mert and Quilla Goff on August 14, 1943 in Baldwyn, Mississippi and spent her life in north Mississippi. She married John McNeece in 1986. Their thirty-five years together can be simply described as a good life filled with love and laughter. Barbara was equally comfortable in the kitchen baking her famous peach pies or on a four-wheeler enjoying the big sky country of Montana or the woods of Mississippi. Funeral services will be at 12:00 pm on Thursday December 16, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Thursday December 16 at Senter Funeral Home. Barbara is survived by her husband, John T. McNeece and two sisters, Jan Brister and Neva Myers. The legacy of her life, lived long and well, includes, five children, thirteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Hebrews 10:23 (ESV) Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
