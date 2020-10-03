Robert O'Neal "Bob" McNeece, 96, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home after a brief illness. He was born October 14, 1923, in the Tilden community of Itawamba County to Jesse Efelbert and Annie Madgie Dill McNeece. He retired in 1984 from the State of Mississippi where he spent the majority of his career with the Mississippi Boat and Water Safety Commission. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a Master Mason for 75 years, York Rite, Templar, and 32nd degree Scottish Rite-KCCH, and Shriner. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at his old home place and farm in Tilden Community of Itawamba County. He also enjoyed playing cards and drinking coffee with his buddies at local cafes. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Wayne Thorn officiating. Burial will be in the Union Grove Cemetery at Tilden. Survivors include two sons , Michael McNeece (Lettie) of Saltillo and Jesse McNeece (Donna) of Tupelo; two daughters, Judy McNeece (Mike Stroup) of Pontotoc and Sherrye Gregory (Mike) of Tupelo; one son-in-law, Mike Creecy of Florence, Alabama; 18 grandchildren, Chris McNeece (Sarah), Carrie Riley, Andrew McNeece (Courtney), Katie Harlow (Trey), D.K. Kelso (Jessica), Nick Stroup, Robert Stroup (Laura), Jeff Creecy (Meredith), Rebecca Posey (Brad), Sarah Creecy, David Creecy, Abby Horn, Ben Gregory (Merry Claire), Casey Beasley (Matt), Matt Gregory (Brianna), Avery McNeece, Taylor McNeece, and Jill McNeece; 22 great-grandchildren; one brother, John Thomas McNeece (Barbara) of Aberdeen; two sisters-in-law, Nadine McNeece of Fulton and Jeannie Hall of Tupelo; and a special friend, Mary Davis of Pontotoc. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Hall McNeece; an infant son, Terry O'Neal McNeece; one daughter, Francine McNeece Creecy; and four brothers, Dalton, Jim, Truman, and Fred McNeece. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the McNeece family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.