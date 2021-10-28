Nadine Hankins McNeece, 98, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at her home. She was born July 27, 1923, in Fulton, to Henry P. Hankins and Lorene Pierce Hankins. She was a 1941 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School and Four-C Business College in Waco, TX. She married Fred G. McNeece on December 26, 1945. She worked for Army and Air Force Exchange Service while moving around with her Air Force Career husband. After their retirement from the military in 1966, they moved to Tupelo where she worked for 16 years as a payroll clerk at Air Cap Industries in Verona. She later moved to Fulton where she has resided since 1990. She enjoyed attending military reunions with her husband over the years and working on genealogy. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw and Dr. Ken Bishop officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include two sons, Don McNeece (Margaret) of Fulton and Dan McNeece (Terri) of Gallatin, TN; one sister, Greta Lou West of Florence, AL; four grandchildren, Kim Owen (Curt) of Tupelo, Jennifer Ellis (Mike) of Fulton, Amy Simmons (Keith) of Gallatin, TN, and Patrick McNeece (Kimberly) of Hendersonville, TN; nine great grandchildren; one great great grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred McNeece, who died in 1998; one brother, Elzie Hankins; two sisters, Maynee Hankins Summerford and Mauvine Hankins McNeece; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Patrick McNeece, Trace Simmons, Porter McNeece, Brayden Owen, Tyler Loden, Jordan Hankins, T.C. Grubbs, and Kyle Crotwell. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the McNeece family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
