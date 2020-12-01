Annie May McNeeley, 80, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2PM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.