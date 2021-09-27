Julia Ann Goodwin McNeese, 75, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on September 5, 1946 in Monroe County to Huey and Opal Robertson Goodwin. She was a graduate of Amory High School and she was the widow of Clinton "Buck" McNeese. She kept children for a number of years and sewed for the public. She was a homemaker but worked outside the home as a secretary for Pullman Couch before she went back to college. She graduated nursing school from Bevill State Community College and she also attended Blue Mountain College. She worked for several doctors in Aberdeen and retired from Golden Living Nursing Home. A devoted pastor's wife, she sought to meet the needs of others. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed sewing and her chickens. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Minor and Bro. Rodney Waycaster officiating. Burial will follow in Durrett Cemetery. Survivors include three sons, Dewayne McNeese (Karen) of Amory, Tim McNeese, and Kevin McNeese (Nikkie) of Amory; one daughter, Kim Renfroe of Amory; 10 grandchildren, Matt McNeese (Brittany), Shayla Carter (Brandon), Laykan Renfroe, Lindsey Leavell (Jared), Logan Renfroe, Drake McNeese (Courtney), Hannah McNeese, Hunter McNeese, Renee Black (Dakota Lugo) and Bo Black; 5 great grandchildren, Lynle Mac Carter, Sawyer and Ellie Leavell, Eli McNeese, and Adalynn Reese Lugo; special niece, Teresa Ware; and special friends, Francine Griffin, Mrs. Lois, and Mrs. Ruth Carter. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Bishop; her parents; her husband, Bro. Buck McNeese; and her father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Maggie McNeese. Pallbearers will be Matt McNeese, Drake McNeese, Logan Renfroe, Brandon Carter, Hunter Black, Dakota Lugo, and Jared Leavell. Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until service time. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
