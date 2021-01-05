Larry McNeese, 73, passed away Monday, January 04, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center- Hamilton in Hamilton, Alabama. Services will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2 PM at Camp Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 7 from 5-7 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Camp Cemetery.

