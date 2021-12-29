Dorothy Wilmoth McNutt, 73, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was born April 14, 1948 in Union County to Robert and Evelyn Wilmoth. She was the widow of Victor Lee McNutt. She enjoyed gospel singing and spending time with her family and friends. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating. Burial will be at Camp Creek Cemetery. She was the only sister of five brothers, Robert Wilmoth, Jr., Ricky Wilmoth, Norman Wilmoth, Bobby Wilmoth and Danny Wilmoth. She also leaves behind some special cousins, Danny and Glenda Sanders and James and Nancy Bruce. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00a.m. until service time at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
