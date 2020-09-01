Ronald "Ronnie" Merle McNutt, 33, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home in New Albany, MS. He was born on May 23, 1987, to Mr. Cecil Ronald McNutt and Elaine McNutt. Mr. McNutt is a member of the Celebration Church in Tupelo, MS. He enjoyed and performed theater plays. He was a member of the Comicons club. He was employed at the Toyota plant in Blue Springs, MS. Mr. McNutt is a Veteran of the United States Army Reserve where he served in the Iraq War. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Sevilla officiating. Burial will follow at the Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Elaine McNutt; one brother, Joey McNutt (Susan); one sister, Mindy McNutt; two special nieces, Allie McNutt and Paisley McNutt; two special nephews, Drew Ham and Chance Pounds; a special cousin, Hope Newcomb (Daniel); two special second-cousins, Ella Newcomb and Rayker Newcomb; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Ronald McNutt; and four grandparents, Raz and Elois Rooker, and Jeff and Helen McNutt. Pallbearers will be Jamey Nunley, Benjamin Neff, Nathan Belue, Chris Prestage, Evan Crabb, and John Barnes. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
