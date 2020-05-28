74, passed away Sat., May 23, 2020 at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. William Earl McPherson was born to his late parents, Arthur Crump and Lue Ella McPherson, on June 11, 1945 in Houston, MS. He was a former policeman for the Okolona Police Dept. William Earl McPherson Gates-McPherson of Okolona. One daughter; Madonna Hamlett of Okolona. Two step-daughters; Connie Gates of Okolona and Nicole Gates of Okolona. Three sons; Robert McPherson of Okolona, Kelby Hardin of Tupelo, and Derrick Harris of Okolona. Two step-sons; Charles Cunningham of Okolona and Gerald Gates of Okolona. Three sisters; Essie Judd of Kalamazoo, MI, Estella (Brad) Buchanan of Kalamazoo, MI, and Minnie Ivy of Okolona. Two brothers; William (Alice) McPherson of Okolona and Booker Bobbitt of Okolona. There also eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., May 29, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with mandatory walk-in/walk-out policy in place. The graveside service will be Sat., May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jolly's Chapel MBC Cemetery with Rev. Charles McNairy officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
