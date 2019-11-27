Larry Scott McQuary, 49, died on November 26, 2019 in Myrtle. Scott was born September 13, 1970 to two individuals he boasted to call his parents. In turn Larry and Lou McQuary, of West Union Community, could not be more proud to call Scott their son. Academics came easily to Scott. He was the 1989 graduate of West Union High School and the 1993 Graduate of MSU where he earned a degree in Landscape Contracting. Scott's talents were brought to the life as he and Ronald Coggins partnered to begin C&M landscape and contracting in Tupelo. Scott then continued his career with Mike Kirk at US Lawns in New Albany. After the decision to leave the landscape industry, Scott began his work in construction . Scott's selection in profession came only after careful consideration of his love for the outdoors and deer season. He was an avid deer hunter. Only one love was found greater than that of being in the woods, the love he had for his three children. Hunter McQuary 26, Hannah McQuary Howell 24, and Maddie McQuary, 20 all of West Union area. Scott's days were spent providing for his children. His nights were consumed with ballgames, school events, but mostly showing his love by aggravating, teasing, picking on, and often quietly holding his children. These three he often called his world. Scott was a friend to many at Macedonia Baptist Church in Myrtle where he and all three of his children were baptized and current members. Scott is survived by his parents Larry and Lou McQuary; his children, Hunter(Ryli) McQuary, Hannah (Cade) Howell, and Madison McQuary(Adam Coffey); five grandchildren Arden McQuary, Rowan McQuary , Jace Howell , Jeter Howell, and Connor Coffey ; one sister Audrey (Kevin) Wigington of East Union; one brother Jack(Nicole) McQuary of West Union; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, J. T. and Elizabeth McQuary, Clara Powell and Raymond Simpson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Shirley, Jason Collier, Chad Coffey, Jason Morris, Cole Carruth, Jeremy Greer, Ronnie Coker, Richard Dawson and Jonathan Tigrett. Visitation will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00a.m. until service time. Services for Scott will be at 11:00a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. David Grumbach and Bro. Josh Tate. United Funeral Service will be in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
