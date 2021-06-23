Jurleon McQuiller Hughes, 76, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Eupora, MS. Services will be on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Piney Jordan Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Piney Jordan Cemetery. Burial will follow at Piney Jordan Cemetery.

