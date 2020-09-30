Charles Allen McVay, 72, resident of New Albany and well known outdoorsman throughout North Mississippi, departed this life Monday, September 28, 2020 in the comfort of his home following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Saturday, October 3 at Schooner Valley Baptist Church near Houlka. Interment will be private. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. McVay was born May 18, 1948 in Chickasaw County, the son of the late Willie Frank and Mary Margaret Robertson McVay. He was educated in the Chickasaw County Public School System and was employed as a machinist by the ITW Paslode Corporation in Pontotoc for 20 years before his retirement. Mr. McVay had been a resident of Union County for the past 8 years and was a member of New Albany First Baptist Church. He will be remembered by many for his passion of quail and turkey and hunting and outdoor activities that included horse riding, trail rides and fishing. Survivors include his wife, Marsha Easley McVay of New Albany, a son, Samuel Allen McVay of Memphis, TN, a brother, Willie Frank McVay (Jeannie) of Houlka, MS and two nephews, Kevin and Brad McVay. The family requests that memorials be directed to ST. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 ST. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Schooner Valley Baptist Church, 1015 Hwy 32 W, Houlka, MS 38850. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McVay family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662) 539-7000.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.