Betty Jane McVey, 77, of Booneville passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. She was a member of the Marietta Church of God of Prophecy, she loved gospel music and going to gospel singings, and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Thompson and Bro. Jason McGhee officiating. Burial will be in the New Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. She is survived by 3 sons, Gary McVey, Rodney McVey (Melodi) and Jeff McVey (Alicia); 3 brothers, Ronnie McGhee, Douglas McGhee (Linda) and Huey McGhee (Terri); 2 sisters, Hazel Albritton and Eloise Ramer; 9 grandchildren, Heather Smith, Haley McVey, Destiny Butler, Jacob McVey, Jayli Wright, Ava McVey, Sylvia McVey, Maggie McVey and Luke McVey; 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Norvie Lee and Gladys McGhee; 1 son, Sammy McVey; 3 brothers, Earlie, Cecil, and Junior McGhee; 1 sister, Louise Turner and the father of her children, Don McVey. Condolences and memories may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.