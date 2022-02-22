William "Billy" Joe McVey, 75 of Booneville, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at his home. He was a member of the Carolina United Methodist Church. He loved fishing, hunting, making jewelry and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Powell officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Betty McVey; his sons, Mack Hare (Deborah) and Rick Hare (Penny); his daughter, Lisa Hare Worsham (Kirk Peeples); his grandchildren, Hilarie McMahon-Hare (Brehan), Haley Jones (Jeremy) and Haden Hare; his great-grandchildren, Emmie Caroline Jones, Hudson Taylor Jones and Cecelia Jude McMahon-Hare; his brothers, Eldon Ray McVey (Becky), and Douglas McVey (Regina); his sisters, Rebal Kennedy, Dorothy Floyd (Macky), Mary Stacy (Billy); his brother-in-law and sister-in- law, Bill and Neita Eaton, his sister-in-law, Vicky Palmer; three special buddies, Tyler, Connor and Khloe Morris; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dabner and Minnie McVey; and his brothers, Frank McVey, Leroy McVey, Truman McVey and Bobby McVey. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
