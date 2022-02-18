Karen McVey passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her family on February 17, 2022 after suffering from glioblastoma brain cancer for the past two and a half years. Karen was a wife, a mother, a sister and a friend. She loved her family, her dogs, loved to fish, loved to work in her flowers, and just loved being outdoors. Karen worked for Young Dentistry and was a member of First Methodist Church in Saltillo, MS. Karen is survived by her husband, Ian McVey; her daughter, Katie McVey; her sister, Angie Taylor; her in-laws, Charles and Terry McVey; her brother-in-law, Shaun McVey and a whole host of family and friends that loved her. She is also survived by her very special friends, Leslie Christian, Danna Duncan, Alayna Hitt, Dr. Mina Lobbous, and her Young Dentistry family. Services are 3 pm Saturday, March 5, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Green officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Special thanks go out to the wonderful staff at the Neuro-Oncology Department of UAB, and to the wonderful staff of Sanctuary Hospice. We are forever endeared to each of you. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer, Attn: Shirley Gibbs, UAB Division of Neuro-Oncology 510 20th Street South Faculty Office, Tower 1020, Birmingham, AL 35294; or to the Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.