Roger Dale McVey, age 69, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home in Booneville. He was born in Booneville on August 7, 1949, to Franklin Edward McVey and Flonnie Christine Brown McVey. Through the years he worked at Walmart, Sunflower Grocery and Save A Lot grocery store. He loved to read, "chitter-chatter" on facebook, and spend time with his grands. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday, July 15, 2019, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Joshlin officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cain's Chapel Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Rogers McVey; a daughter, Sandy McVey Penna (Jared); son, Christopher McVey; sister, Sherry Harrison (Sammy); grandchildren, Stephanie Lewis Storey (Tyler), Hunter Kyle Penna (Nyesha), MyRanda Penna Roberson (Timmy), and Jayden Irene Penna; and great-grandchildren, Kylie Penna, Noah Kyle Dale Robertson, and Aubrey Brooklynn Robertson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Flonnie McVey. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
