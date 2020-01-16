Sammy Don McVey, 47, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his home in Booneville. He was born April 27, 1972, to Don and Betty McVey. He graduated from Booneville High School where he was a member of the 1990 championship football team. He enjoyed racing and football. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. David Krech officiating. Burial will be in New Lebanon Cemetery. He is survived by one son, Luke McVey; two daughters, Sylvia McVey and Maggie McVey; the mother of his children, Sonya ; his mother, Betty McVey; three brothers, Gary McVey, Rodney McVey and Jeff McVey; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Don McVey. Pallbearers are Scott Brown, Jimbo Laster, Carry Jackson, Greg Fugitt, Michael Rogers, Scotty Murphy and Cedric Crump. Honorary pallbearers are Jay McKinney, Timmy Applegate, Brent Johnson and Timmy Moore. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

