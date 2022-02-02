Terry E. McVey (51) passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at his home in Booneville. He enjoyed playing pool and dominos, riding backroads listening to the radio and being in his shop cooking on his wood stove. Memorial services are 1 pm Monday, February 7, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Terry is survived by his wife of 18 years, Tracy McVey of Booneville; his sons, Jordan McVey and Brandon Herring of Booneville; his daughters, Le-Ann Gill of Hattiesburg, Memory Moore of Booneville and Jima McVey of Booneville; his brothers, Mickey McVey of Booneville and Gerald James McVey of Jumpertown and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Truman McVey and his brothers, Perry McVey and Gary James. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
