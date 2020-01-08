Thelma Hopkins McVey, 99, passed away on Wednesday, January 08, 2020, at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She enjoyed sewing, watching television, talking on the phone but mostly spending time with and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the oldest member of the First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Joe Caraway officiating. Burial will be in Pratt Cemetery. She is survived by three children, Lana Kesler, GG Wiltz and Charlie McVey and his wife, Carolyn all of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Kellie Conwill (Robin), Debbie Moore (Rodney), Jeremy Wiltz (Aarin), Wendy Thompson (Ryan), Corey McVey (Jennifer) and Lesley Addison (Brian); host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; niece, Freida Roberts; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil McVey; her parents, O.R. and Bonnie Harris Hopkins; son-in-law, Edward Kesler; four sisters and two brothers. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Wiltz, Corey McVey, Ryan Thompson, Will Moore and Jed Duke. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
