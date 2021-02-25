Gloria McWhirter, 89, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at her residence in Etta. Services will be on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 3:00p.m. at United Funeral Service.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.