A loving mother, daughter, sister and friend, Catherine Mary "Carrie" Mead, 54, resident of New Albany, passed away Sunday October 13, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Carrie will be at 3 PM Thursday, October 17 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Her son in law, Bro. Dennis Edwards will officiate . There will be a private family burial. Carrie was born October 30, 1964 in Barstow, California, the daughter of Evelyn Ellinger Kuta of New Albany and the late Chester Richard Kuta. She was a graduate of the California Public School System and was currently employed as a LPN for the Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. A Christian, Carrie was passionate about nursing and caring for others. She will be remembered by her family for her love of cooking, Halloween and Christmas. The love for her family and grandchildren was unending and she enjoyed every opportunity she shared with them. Her memories will live on forever in our hearts. Visitation for Carrie will be today from 1 PM to 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. In addition to her mother, she leaves her children, Bree Edwards (Dennis) of Clemson, SC, Kelly Roberts (Michael), Delani Akin (Collin) and Nolan Akin, all of New Albany and Kennedy Akin of Oxford, four sisters, Sarah Buschmeier of Fairfax, OH, Barbara Blair of Tupelo, Judy Sharp of Cantonsville, MD and Amber Kuta of Mobile, AL, one brother, Rick Tipton of Mobile, AL and four grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by Kelley Akin, the father of her children who died August 11, 2019. The family request that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Carrie's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.(662) 539-7000
