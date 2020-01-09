Charles Edwin "Charlie" Meador passed away peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. Charlie was born, August 23, 1937 one of four children to Ruic Welch and Anna May Trice Meador. Charlie grew up in Memphis, Tennessee graduating from Southside High School. After graduation he went to work for Lewis Supply Co. In 1960, he transferred with his family to Tupelo, Mississippi. Charlie spent his entire working career in the industrial supply business working for various companies traveling, Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. In his early years he was active with the Jaycees serving at various state and local levels. In 1968, he was appointed National Chaplain of the U. S. Jaycees an honor for which he was very proud. He remained an active member of St. Luke United Methodist Church until failing health prompted his move to Traceway Retirement Community. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Tupelo Memorial Park with Chaplain Terri Armstrong presiding. Charlie is survived by his children Becky Ewing (Jimmy), Melody Asters (Mike) and Rusty Meador and (Nikki); grandchildren, Jamie Ewing (Missy) Claire Ewing, Clayton Asters (Lauren) Matt Asters (Mary Susan), Murphey Asters, Elizabeth Meador, Blake Meador, and Eric Meador; great-grandchildren, Tillman Ewing, Caroline Claire Ewing, Anderson Asters, Anne Ballard Asters, and Coats Asters; sister, Jackie Duebber (Jim) and their daughter, Anna; and sister-in-law, Martha Meador; and along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Meador; sister, Margaret Ann Ford; and second wife, Robbie Meador. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Traceway Retirement Community, Methodist Senior Services activities fund, 2800 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801, or Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Tupelo Memorial Park with Chaplain Terri Armstrong presiding. Charlie is survived by his children Becky Ewing and her husband, Jimmy, Melody Asters and her husband, Mike, and Rusty Meador and daughter, Nikki; grandchildren, Jamie Ewing and his wife, Missy, Claire Ewing, Clayton Asters and his wife, Lauren, Matt Asters and his wife, Mary Susan, Murphey Asters, Elizabeth Meador, Blake Meador, and Eric Meador; Great Grandchildren Tillman Ewing Caroline Ewing Anderson Asters Anne Ballard Asters and Coats Asters A sister Jackie Duebber (Jim) and their daughter Anna Sister in law Martha Meador along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Meador; sister, Margaret Ann Ford; and second wife, Robbie Meador. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Traceway Retirement Community, Methodist Senior Services activities fund, 2800 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801, or Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.