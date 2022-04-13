Bertha M. Meardie, 77, was born on August 30, 1944 in Monroe County to the late Hardy Thornton Sr and Lela Kyle Thornton. She passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was married to the late Jimmy Meardie, a member of Poplar Springs C.M.E. Church, and a former employee of Hunter Sadler for 30 years and NMMC for 15 years before retiring. Survivors include her children: Jacqueline Meardie, Gloria Strong, Jimmy Meardie, Jr., Richard Agnew (Tanika), Calvin Agnew (Pamela); sister, Leddie Conway; brothers: Frank Thornton, Hardy Thornton, Sr., Albert Kyles; sister-in-law, Lenora Meardie; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, several other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11 am - 6 pm at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 West Monroe Avenue, Okolona, MS 38860. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Poplar Springs C.M.E. Church, 31868 County Line Road, Shannon, MS at 1 pm. Face Masks are required. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
