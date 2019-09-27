Nellie Mears, 82, passed away at the NMMC on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday, September 30, 2019 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Joe Caraway and Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in Pratts Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Janel DeCanter (Brent) of Baldwyn; son, Jodie Mears (Amy) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Alex, Reagan and Maddox; sisters, Barbara Sprinkle, Patsy Davidson and Debbie Buck. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jodie Mears; parents, Gulf and Verble Maxwell Harp; brothers, Claude Harp, Johnny Harp, Larry Harp and Bob Harp; a sister, Dorothy Harp. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, September 29, 2019 evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
