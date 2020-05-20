BALDWYN -- William Guy Mears, 80, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 2:00 until service time Burial will follow at Pratts Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.