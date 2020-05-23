On May 20, 2020, William Mears, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 80. William was born on June 12, 1939 in Pratts, MS to Guy and Pearlie Mae (Ivy) Mears. He attended school in the Pratts and Baldwyn communities. William went to work for Super Sagless as a Tool and Die Maker until retiring on November 29, 2004 after 47 years of dedicated service. On October 23, 1959, he married Gloria Jean Cooper. They raised one son, Keith and one daughter, Melissa. William was an avid hunter. He enjoyed hunting in Mississippi, Colorado and Texas. After hunting he and Gloria spent many weekends camping with friends. William attended church faithfully at the First Christian Church in Baldwyn. William was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Willard and Oneal; his grandson, Cameron and his mother-in-law, Flossie Cooper. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his children, Keith (Deena) and Melissa (Larry); his grandchildren, Chad Parker, Taylor Roth, Will Roth, Courtney Mears and Kelsi Mears and his great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hadlie, Cooper, Alex, Hector, Junior, Greyson and Finley. Services will be 3 pm Friday, May 22, 2020 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Kelly Carmichael and Bro. Joe Carraway officiating. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service time. Burial will follow in the Pratt Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
