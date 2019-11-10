VERONA -- Ada Medcalf, 99, passed away Saturday, November 09, 2019, at Martin Green House, Methodist Senior Services in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Noon at Mt. Zion M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 from 4 PM - 6 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.