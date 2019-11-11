Once again in love and infinite wisdom, God sent His angels into our midst and reclaimed the gentle spirit of our beloved, Mrs. Ada Medcalf. She slipped quietly into a peaceful realm of eternal rest on Saturday morning, November 9, 2019 at 6:25 a.m. at Cedars (Greenhouse) in Tupelo, MS, at the age of 99. Mrs. Ada Medcalf was the oldest child of the late Joe and Mattie Brown. She accepted Christ as her Savior at the age of 10 and united with Blackland MB Church of Tupelo, MS. In 1951 she joined Mt. Zion MBC under the leadership of the late Rev. D.S. Rainey. She was a faithful member and served her church until her health failed in July of this year. Through the years, she served as the Beginners' Sunday school teacher, on the Usher ministry, President of mission, treasurer of Pastor's Aid and Chairperson of the kitchen committee. She was a member of Heroine of Jericho Court 123. She leaves to cherish her memory, five (5) daughters, Inez Ambrose and Joan White, both of Verona, MS, Mary A. (Bobby) Terrell of Tupelo, MS, Syble (Elbert) Morris of Shannon, MS, Margaret (Earnest) Owens of Memphis, TN, and a son, Andrew Medcalf of Verona, MS; twenty six (26) grandchildren, seventy nine (79) great-grandchildren, twenty one (21) great, great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and several God's children. Mrs. Medcalf was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Medcalf, Jr.; parents, Joe and Mattie Brown; three (3) sisters, Mattie Brown, Linda Davis and Jeanette Bumphis; three (3) brothers, Joe Lee Brown, Marvin Brown, and J.W. Brown; one (1) son, Ballard G. Medcalf; two (2) grandchildren, one (1) great, great grandchild and sons-in-law, Rev. Larmia Ambrose and James White. A celebration of her life and home-going will be at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mount Zion MB Church in Verona, MS, with Rev. Donnell Nichols officiating and Rev. Melvin Ambrose delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to service time at the church. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Pallbearers will be her great grandsons and honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
