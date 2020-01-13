Edna J. Medford, 45, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. She was born August 14, 1974 to Eddie Brown and Sue Milton Culbertson. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Memory Hills Gardens, in Memphis, TN. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her mother; Sue Culbertson of Fulton, father; Eddie Brown of AR, Mother, 1 brother; James (Kaitlin) McCollum, Jr. of Nettleton, 2 nieces, Lorelai and Emma Lucy McCollum, cousin; Michelle Camp of Amory, grandfather; Gene Medford of Memphis, and a uncle; Alex Milton of Memphis. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.