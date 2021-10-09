Velma Ruth Bishop Medley died in the early morning hours of Friday, October 8, 2021 "Blackie", as she was known by many, was born in Alabama on November 18, 1927, one of 9 children born to Porter Bishop and Lillie Cindrella Dupree Bishop. After a long life of quiet independence, hard work and faithfulness to her God, church and family, Ruth met her Creator at the ripe age of 93 and rejoined so many of her family members from her farm home she and Bud owned since 1959. Ruth loved the outdoors and farm/country life. She and Bud were often seen riding 4 wheelers with the grandchildren well into their 80's. Ruth worked for over 30 years as a thermostat installer for Arvin Industries in Verona. She and Bud worked a large garden every year on the farm and raised cattle. No one could enjoy conversation better than Blackie, even if she dominated it. Her joyous countenance and encouraging personality always brought laughter and good cheer to all with whom she touched. She was a longtime member of the Central Grove Baptist Church. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2PM Today, Sunday October 10th, 2021 at Central Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Dennis Smithey officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park in Amory. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time only on Today at Central Grove Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Blackie is survived by her daughter, Susie Medley Hayes of Nettleton; her son, Don Medley of Hattiesburg; 4 grandchildren; Stephen Medley of New Orleans, Ben Hayes (Tiffany) of Pinesville, LA, Landon Andrews of Hattiesburg and Katherine Hayes of Hattiesburg. 2 great grandchildren, Mason Bennett and Savannah Hayes. She was in death by her parents, her husband, Grover "Bud" Medley in April, 2014; her daughter, Paula Medley and grandson, George Medley who both died in a plane crash in 2009. She was the last survivor of a family of 9 children and was preceded in death by Carrie May Baulch, Mavlin Bennett, Bud,Dick,Curtis,Charlie and Rob Bishop and an Infant. Memorials may be made to Central Grove Baptist Church 30298 Central Grove Rd, Aberdeen, MS 39730
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.