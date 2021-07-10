"She is more precious than rubies: And all the things thou canst desire are not to be compared unto her. " Carolyn Beiber Medlin, 79, lifelong resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully July 9, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital with her son by her side following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Medlin will be at 2 PM Monday, July 12 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Dr. Patrick Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Fellowship Baptist Cemetery near Ripley. Mrs. Medlin was born July 9, 1942 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late John Sim and Bessie May Beiber. She was a graduate of Ripley High School and continued her education in the field of cosmetology. On October 14, 1961, she married her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" Shands Medlin who preceded her in death on June 7, 2020. A member of Ripley Church of Christ and the Heritage Society, Mrs. Medlin began her career as a beautician in 1964 and was also employed in the Ripley area with The Mississippi Forestry Commission, Department of Human Services and Ripley Funeral Home before retiring 5 years ago. Mrs. Medlin will be remembered as an excellent cook who also loved to eat, especially her own cooking. She always ate dessert first so that way she always had room for it. Favorite pastimes included listening to Ripley Tiger Football and Mississippi State sports. She lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother,sister and friend and was a living example of the verse Proverbs 31:30 "Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised." Visitation will be Monday, July 12 from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by her devoted son, Stoney Medlin (LeAnn) of Ripley, grandson, Tyler Medlin (Alyson) of Ripley, three sisters, Jean Russell of Memphis, her twin, Marilyn Reaves of Northport, AL and Judy Edgar of Henderson, TN, one brother, Gerald Beiber (Sandra) of Germantown and a great grandson, Greyson "Grey" Medlin. She was also preceded in death by two sisters in law, Barbara Garrison and Laverne Medlin, three brothers in law, Bonnie Reaves, Jimmy Russell and Doyce Medlin, one nephew, Alan Jones. The family would like to express their gratitude to Jewel Byrd, Miranda Medlin, Chris Grisham, Ramona McCalister, Beth Wilbanks and many others for the calls, food and visits during Mrs. Medlin's illness Memorials may be directed to Eagles' Wings School for Special Needs,12379 Eagles' Wings Dr., Coker, AL, 35452 in honor of her special nephew, Landon Clark or Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Medlin family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
