Robert "Bob" Shands Medlin, 78, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away Sunday morning June 7, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Medlin will be at 1 PM Wednesday, June 10 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Minister Donnie DeBord and Dr. Patrick Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Fellowship Cemetery near Ripley. Mr. Medlin was born April 26, 1942 in New Albany, the son of the late John Dewitt and Lola Reaves Medlin. He was a 1961 graduate of Ripley High School and was married October 14, 1961 to his devoted wife, Carolyn Beiber Medlin who survives. Mr. Medlin proudly served in the Mississippi Army National Guard and was owner and operator of Bob's Welding and Repair in Blue Mountain for 36 years. A member of the Ripley Fire Department for 42 years, Mr. Medlin served as Fire Chief from August 1971 to July 1973 and was instrumental in the construction of the current fire station in the 1970's. A faithful member of The Ripley Church of Christ , Mr . Medlin was a man of strong faith and also served as a Deacon for over twenty years. An outstanding businessman and community leader, he built strong relationships with the countless people whose lives he touched. An avid trail rider, other hobbies include fishing and hunting. He instilled his values into his family and will continue to have influence in their lives. Visitation will continue today from 7 AM until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 58 years, memories will be shared by his son Stoney Medlin (LeAnne) of Ripley, two grandchildren, Tyler Medlin (Alyson) of Ripley, Hillary Medlin of Brandon and one great grandson, John Greyson Medlin. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Garrison, one brother, Doyce Medlin (Laverne), one nephew, Allen Jones and two special brothers in law, Bonnie Reaves and Jimmy Russell. The family requests that memorials be directed to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 cr 700, Corinth, MS 38834, Eagles Wings, 12379 Eagles Wings Dr., Coker, AL 35452 or Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund,3680 cr 701, Ripley, MS 38663 The flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Medlin and all Veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Medlin family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
90°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 6:07 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.